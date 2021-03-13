Community Affairs Show: The FCC Makes Plans to Close the Digital Divide in Urban Communities

Cheryl Jackson
| 03.13.21
Pre-adolescent girls programming electronics at laptop and digital tablet in classroom

Source: Hero Images / Getty

This week on the 1st half of the Community Affairs Show Cheryl Jackson talks with Geoffrey Starks, Commissioner of the FCC.  The Digital Divide in the Black Community has always been a major problem as Black and Brown people struggle to stay on top of the digital landscape.  The Coronavirus pandemic has caused this divide to become even greater as people has been asked to work from home and students were forced to move to virtual learning.  Commissioner Starks has been working endlessly to find ways to provide broadband access to low income families through the Emergency Broadband Benefit.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, and virtual classrooms.

Find out more about the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and how it benefits our communities at https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit

About Commissioner Geoffrey Starks:

Commissioner Geoffrey Starks believes that communications technology has the potential to be one of the most powerful forces on Earth for promoting equality and opportunity. To unlock that potential, however, all Americans must have access. From combatting internet inequality to advocating for diversity in employment, entrepreneurship, and media ownership, Commissioner Starks fights for policies designed to ensure that modern communications technology empowers every American.

 

Community Affairs Show: The FCC Makes Plans to Close the Digital Divide in Urban Communities  was originally published on praisedc.com

