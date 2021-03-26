CLOSE
Lifetime Plans To Make Film About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry "Escaping The Palace"

Following their revealing interview with Oprah that aired just weeks ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting another Lifetime film made about them. As the third movie in the network’s trilogy about the couple, Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace plans to detail what led to the couple’s famous royal exit. 

The newest installment comes after the network’s 2018’s portrayal of the couple’s budding love in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, and 2019’s movie about their first year of marriage and being senior members of the royal family, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

As a look on “what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie,” Lifetime further shared that, “The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that ‘The Firm’ was not defending them against the press’s attacks, and Harry’s fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother’s untimely death.”

As per the network, the film — which is currently being cast and said to start production this spring — “will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties.”

The movie is said the air this fall, and from what was shared, sounds like it will be a great adaptation of everything the Duke and Duchess discussed in their interview with Oprah. What makes the new film even more interesting is that the drama between Meghan, Harry, and the royals back at Buckingham Palace doesn’t seem like it’s come to an end just yet. All things considered, hopefully, the film’s writers will be able to fit in as much of the current juicy royal drama as possible. Will you be watching?

