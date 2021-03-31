CLOSE
OH WOW!! Michael Strahan Closed The Gap !? [VIDEO]

Michael Strahan Book Signing For 'Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide To Transforming Your Life'

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Forty nine year old Michael Strahan who is identified best is as the guy with the gap in his teeth was paid a good penny for closing touching gaps when he played defensive end for the New York Giants in the NFL for 15 years, before switching gears and moving to the television screen in a suit and tie in 2008 as a football analyst for Fox NFL Sunday, then his charms took him to ABC’s Good Morning America before he got his own syndicated talk show Live! with Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa, his careers may have changed but his Gap stayed the same, well at least till now.

Michael Strahan teamed up with Dr. Lee Gause at Smile Design Manhattan to secretly close his gap, a procedure that Strahan kept a secret from everyone because he didn’t want anyone to talk him out of get rid of the feature he is best known for.  As of right now the gap fill is temporary, a removable dental piece that gives the look of a filled-in tooth line has been put in place.  Michael Strahan is really feeling the change so the temporary fix may become permanent.

Take a look at the video below, then let us know, do you want Strahan to keep the gap or fill it?

