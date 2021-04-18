CLOSE
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Results From Her Keto Diet And She Looks Amazing!

GBK Productions and WEN Presents A Luxury Lounge for TV's Top Talent

Source: Araya Diaz / Getty

Sherri Shepherd is reminding us all that she’s 53 and fabulous by showing off her new lean figure – and she looks amazing!

The popular comedian, actress, and TV personality took to Instagram and struck a sexy pose in a black form-fitting dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. She posted the series of photos after a night out with a friend and was instantly met with praises from fans and friends who were in awe of Sherrie’s new look. “STUNNING & SNATCHED!” one fan wrote while another said “looking beautiful Queen 🔥🔥🔥.” Check out the stunning photos below!

When asked by one of her followers how she maintains her newly slimmed-down figure, she credited a strict high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet, intermittent fasting, and lots of discipline.

“i am doing keto… IF… no dairy… no beef… no pork… no alcohol (water & tea only)… no sugar … no artificial sugar … no eating after 7pm (8pm at the latest)… hope that helps,” she replied to the fan in her IG comments.

Sherri’s new look comes after she gained a few pounds during quarantine and like most people, she’s now on a mission to drop the “quarantine 15” and keep it off.

“I gained 25 pounds during the quarantine because there was just nothing to do,” she told Closer Weekly about her quarantine weight. “So I started the weight-loss journey with HealthyWage.com. I love it because they give you an incentive to lose weight by winning money.”

“It’s a six-month commitment,” she continued. “Six months goes far towards creating a healthy lifestyle, which is what I love. They don’t tie you down to one certain type of diet. It’s like you are betting on yourself to lose the amount of weight over six months. My personal goal is to lose 15 pounds.”She also touched on where she finds her inspiration to stay healthy, citing her son as her motivation “My motivation is my 15-year-old son, Jeffrey,” she continued. “I want to be around for him. I want to be able to run and live life and have him know that mom is there.”

Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Results From Her Keto Diet And She Looks Amazing!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

