The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial found the former officer guilty on all counts and they have remained anonymous until now. Brandon Mitchell, juror no. 52, is speaking out! He joined Erica Campbell and GRIFF for an exclusive conversation about his experience. If you missed the conversation, press play up top!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Jamie Foxx’s Animated Film ‘Soul’ Sets New Record With Oscar Win
- Whoopi Goldberg Covers “Variety Magazine” And Reflects On 30th Anniversary Of Her First Oscar Win
- Netflix To Debut Show About Black American Cuisine Called ‘High On The Hog’
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Listen: Black Juror In Derek Chauvin Trial Speaks Out [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com