National
HomeNational

Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows Sad Reality Of Racism In 2021

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

You would think that given everything we’ve overcome as a nation in terms of race relations, something as simple as eradicating statues of racist Confederate leaders of the past would be no problem. However, for one woman residing in Florence, Alabama, her efforts to rid the city’s courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called Eternal Vigil have seen little to no results.

However, her drive to push forward is both a testament to how far we’ve come while also being a prime example of how far we have left to go.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Camille Bennett has been working to remove, or at least relocate, the race-sensitive statue since launching the nonprofit Project Say Something in 2014, with New York Post detailing in a report that she’s received everything from threats and violent online messages to intimidation attempts.

See below for a brief breakdown of some adversities Bennett  has come across in her pursuit towards making Alabama a little less prejudice, via NYP:

“There was the suggestion from a white pastor that somebody wire her mouth shut; then there was the time a white motorcyclist sped towards her and two boys during a racial justice march last summer, telling her to “get the fuck out the way.”

Bennett has always received pushback for her activism in her small conservative community, but she says her most harrowing experience happened in 2017, when five Ku Klux Klansmen (KKK) in hoods and robes heckled her at a local park during a LGBT Pride event she’d been asked to address.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Camille’s county has unfortunately turned down her proposal to both relocate Eternal Vigil to a Confederate cemetery and/or erect next to it a statue of enslaved Florence man and Supreme Court icon Dred Scott. The former proposition was refused by five members of the Lauderdale County Commission —  they’re all white Republican men, in case you were wondering — by citing a 2017 state law which prohibits the removal or relocation of monuments.

That last statement alone will tell you all you need to know about how current laws are used to keep racism alive and kicking. Florence elected mayor Andy Betterton and members of the county commission say their hands are tied because of the civil lawsuit, but he’s also quoted as saying, “The removal and relocation of the statue is definitely one of my priorities and I feel optimistic that we will see it removed.” We’ll see.

As always, let us know your thoughts on this topic after getting all the facts in.

READ MORE: 

Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows Sad Reality Of Racism In 2021  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Alabama

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close