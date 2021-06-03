Sports
HomeSportsBaseball

Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist Joke About Black Player’s Durag

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks

Source: Norm Hall / Getty

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s durag failed to land. The insensitive quip instead came off as culturally out of touch and arguably racist.

During Tuesday’s game (June 1) between the Diamondbacks and the Mets, a close up camera shot showed Stroman on the mound with a durag peeking out from underneath his baseball cap during the 4th inning. Arizona announcer Bob Brenley’s noticed the ethnic headwear, which prompted his caucazoid instincts to suddenly kick in saying:  “Pretty sure that’s the same du-rag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Stroman was not asked about the comment in his postgame but he has addressed the matter via social media through tweets and retweets.  

“Onward and upward … through all adversity and racist undertones,” Stroman tweeted in a post. “The climb continues through all!”

In a follow up post, Stroman captioned a retweet of an illustration of him in a durag under a hat saying: “Those who talk down on you are already beneath you.” He also stated that he will have branded durags “coming soon.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks told reporters that the team is investigating the matter, according to USA Today. Brenly apologized the next day in a statement issued by the team.

“During last night’s game, I made a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong,” Brenly wrote in the statement. “I apologize to Marcus Stroman and have reached out directly to share those thoughts. I have had several conversations with the D-backs and we agree that seeking sensitivity training is an important step so that I can continue to learn from my mistakes in order to be better in the future.”

New York Mets Manager Luis Rojas reprimanded Brenly’s comments as inappropriate and that he understands why Stroman was upset by it.

“Some of the things that happen out in society, they really affect a guy like Marcus, and they affect other people,” Rojas told Northjersey.com. “I can understand him being upset with what happened last night.”

The Mets won the game 7-6. It was broadcasted exclusively on YouTube.

Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist Joke About Black Player’s Durag  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Arizona Diamondbacks , New York Mets

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close