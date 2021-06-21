Macy Gray’s Call for the American Flag to Change is Greeted With Ire from the GOP

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

One of the many great voices of soul music has given her thoughts in a recent article on Old Glory.

Singer and actress Macy Gray has called for a new American Flag after she has written a strong opinion article on why the current version should be replaced.

From EURweb:

In a op-ed she penned for MarketWatch ahead of Juneteenth, Gray wrote: “The Confederate battle flag, which was crafted as a symbol of opposition to the abolishment of slavery, is just recently tired. We don’t see it much anymore. However, on the 6th, when the stormers rained on the nation’s most precious hut, waving Old Glory — the memo was received: the American flag is its replacement.” She added: President Biden, Madame Harris and members of Congress: the American flag has been hijacked as code for a specific belief. God bless those believers, they can have it. Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect. It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag.

Not surprisingly, Gray’s op-ed was met with strong disagreement from some of the most notable Republicans.

“A new flag?! No thanks. Old Glory still waves as a symbol of liberty and justice for all,” says South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

“If you don’t like the American flag, feel free to leave,” says Congressman Andy Biggs.

“There are 195 countries in the world. 194 of them don’t have the American flag. If @macygray or anyone else hates the American flag so badly, they should pick a flag they like & go live in the country that flies it!,” adds Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert.

“The last time Macy Gray was relevant, Bill Clinton was President,” adds Lavern Spicer in a “shade” towards the “I Try” singer.

You can imagine the op-ed is getting a strong reaction from a certain political party that is clearly against changing the flag at all.

