Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Macy Gray’s Call for the American Flag to Change is Greeted With Ire from the GOP

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
10/28/2004. Celebrities at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Los Angeles

Source: Mike FANOUS / Getty

One of the many great voices of soul music has given her thoughts in a recent article on Old Glory.

Singer and actress Macy Gray has called for a new American Flag after she has written a strong opinion article on why the current version should be replaced.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

From EURweb:

In a op-ed she penned for MarketWatch ahead of Juneteenth, Gray wrote: “The Confederate battle flag, which was crafted as a symbol of opposition to the abolishment of slavery, is just recently tired. We don’t see it much anymore. However, on the 6th, when the stormers rained on the nation’s most precious hut, waving Old Glory — the memo was received: the American flag is its replacement.”

She added:

President Biden, Madame Harris and members of Congress: the American flag has been hijacked as code for a specific belief. God bless those believers, they can have it. Like the Confederate, it is tattered, dated, divisive, and incorrect. It no longer represents democracy and freedom. It no longer represents ALL of us. It’s not fair to be forced to honor it. It’s time for a new flag. 

Not surprisingly, Gray’s op-ed was met with strong disagreement from some of the most notable Republicans.

“A new flag?! No thanks. Old Glory still waves as a symbol of liberty and justice for all,” says South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

“If you don’t like the American flag, feel free to leave,” says Congressman Andy Biggs.

“There are 195 countries in the world. 194 of them don’t have the American flag. If @macygray or anyone else hates the American flag so badly, they should pick a flag they like & go live in the country that flies it!,” adds Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert.

“The last time Macy Gray was relevant, Bill Clinton was President,” adds Lavern Spicer in a “shade” towards the “I Try” singer.

You can imagine the op-ed is getting a strong reaction from a certain political party that is clearly against changing the flag at all.

To ready Gray’s op-ed, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Andia and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Mike FANOUS and Getty Images

Macy Gray’s Call for the American Flag to Change is Greeted With Ire from the GOP  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Macy Gray

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close