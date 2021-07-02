Sha’Carri Richardson, the triumphant track star who won over hearts with her poise and athletic ability has been suspended from the Olympic team for one month after testing positive for marijuana.
“The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her,” said USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart in a press release.
Richardson spoke out right after it was revealed that she tested positive during an interview with TODAY host Savannah Guthrie where she apologized to her family, fans, and her haters. In her statement, Richardson also made it clear that the sanction was not due to performance-enhancing drugs.
“I apologize,” she said. “As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on the track, I don’t represent myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love, and I failed you all. So I apologize for the fact that I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions.”
“Don’t judge me because I am human…I just happen to run a little faster,” she later said.
On Thursday, the Olympic commission flagged Sha’Carri
The runner reportedly tested positive for THC after dazzling at the women’s 100-meter race trials last month in Eugene, Oregon, with a time of 10.86 seconds.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
‘Don’t Judge Me Because I Am Human’: Sha’Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Failing Olympic Drug Test was originally published on newsone.com