Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Five Ways God’s Word Is A Gift

Five Ways God’s Word Is a Gift

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from James 1:17-18. In this scripture, Rick Warren points out 5 ways that the Word of God is A Gift. Check it out:

The Bible says, “Whatever is good and perfect is a gift coming down to us from God our Father, who created all the lights in the heavens. He never changes or casts a shifting shadow. He chose to give birth to us by giving us his true word. And we, out of all creation, became his prized possession” (James 1:17-18 NLT).

James says five important things about God’s Word in this passage.

1. God’s Word is good.

It’s for your benefit. If you’re not reading the Bible, you’re missing all the promises, instruction, and benefits God wants to give you.

2. God’s Word is perfect.

It’s a “perfect gift.” If it’s perfect, it means it’s infallible. There’s no error in it. You can count on it. And, if it’s perfect, that means it’s exactly what you need.

3. God’s Word is true.

It says, “his true word.” Scripture will always tell you the right thing to do. It will never lead you in the wrong direction. It’s always correct. Its truth will set you free!

4. God’s Word is unchanging.

The Bible says God never changes, and so his Word never changes. Some of the gifts you get in life wear out—they fade, rust, and break down. You can’t always depend on them, but you can always depend on God’s Word.

5. God’s Word is life-giving.

James says, “God decided to give us life through the word of truth” (James 1:18 GW). You were made in God’s image, which means you have the ability to love God and be loved by him. God created you and gave you his Word so you can know him. This is the only way to true life.

If you’re going to anchor your soul to something that never changes, then you need to treat God’s Word as a gift.

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

