Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Five Ways God’s Word Is A Gift

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Spreading the joy

Source: PeopleImages.com / Getty

Five Ways God’s Word Is a Gift

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren.  The topic today is derived from James 1:17-18.  In this scripture, Rick Warren points out 5 ways that the Word of God is A Gift.  Check it out:

The Bible says, “Whatever is good and perfect is a gift coming down to us from God our Father, who created all the lights in the heavens. He never changes or casts a shifting shadow. He chose to give birth to us by giving us his true word. And we, out of all creation, became his prized possession” (James 1:17-18 NLT).

James says five important things about God’s Word in this passage.

1. God’s Word is good.

It’s for your benefit. If you’re not reading the Bible, you’re missing all the promises, instruction, and benefits God wants to give you.

2. God’s Word is perfect.

It’s a “perfect gift.” If it’s perfect, it means it’s infallible. There’s no error in it. You can count on it. And, if it’s perfect, that means it’s exactly what you need.

3. God’s Word is true.

It says, “his true word.” Scripture will always tell you the right thing to do. It will never lead you in the wrong direction. It’s always correct. Its truth will set you free!

4. God’s Word is unchanging.

The Bible says God never changes, and so his Word never changes. Some of the gifts you get in life wear out—they fade, rust, and break down. You can’t always depend on them, but you can always depend on God’s Word.

5. God’s Word is life-giving.

James says, “God decided to give us life through the word of truth” (James 1:18 GW). You were made in God’s image, which means you have the ability to love God and be loved by him. God created you and gave you his Word so you can know him. This is the only way to true life.

If you’re going to anchor your soul to something that never changes, then you need to treat God’s Word as a gift.

To get the entire teaching go to https://my.bible.com/reading-plans/24520-a-faith-that-works-when-life-doesnt-part-2

 

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world.  Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing.  Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Five Ways God’s Word Is A Gift  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close