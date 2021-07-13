Broadway’s Fall Line Up Includes 7 Shows Written By All Black Playwrights

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

This fall on Broadway, the spotlight is on Black playwrights.

Fans of live theater rejoice as Broadway returns from its year-and-a-half-long COVID-19 hiatus with a select group of new plays schedule through the end of the year — all seven of which are by Black writers.

Theatre’s biggest stage will feature a wide spectrum of Black stories, and with themes ranging from laugh-out-loud comedies to powerful tales of overcoming, this fall’s lineup has something for everyone.

Below is a full list of the Black plays in this fall’s lineup:

Pass Over — Writer: Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu, Director: Danya Taymor

Chicken & Biscuits — Writer: Douglas Lyons, Director: Zhailon Levingston

Lackawanna Blues — Writer & Director: Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Thoughts of a Colored Man — Writer: Keenan Scott II, Director: Steve H. Broadnax III

Trouble in Mind — Writer: Alice Childress Director: Charles Randolph-Wright

Clyde’s — Writer: Lynn Nottage, Director: Kate Whoriskey

Skeleton Crew — Writer: Dominique Morisseau, Director: Ruben Santiago-Hudson

These season lets show up big to support these amazing gifts. See the full schedule on Playbill.

