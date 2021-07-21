What’s The Tea: Jeff Bazos Awards Van Jones and Jose’ Andres 100 Million Dollars

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and world’s wealthiest man, said Tuesday he planned to award $100 million each to CNN contributor Van Jones and chef Jose Andres

Bezos said that Jones and Andres were free to do “what they want” with the money.

“They can give it all to their own charity,” Bezos said at a press conference after his trip to space. “Or they can share the wealth. It is up to them.”

The money, Bezos said, was tied to a “surprise” philanthropic initiative he wanted to announce called the Courage and Civility Award.

The award aims to honor those who have “demonstrated courage” and tried to be a unifier in a divisive world, Bezos added. “We need unifiers and not vilifiers,” Bezos said. “We need people who argue hard and act hard for what they believe. But they do that always with civility and never ad hominem attacks. Unfortunately, we live in a world where this is too often not the case. But we do have role models.” Jones, accepting the award, said that “sometimes dreams come true.”

