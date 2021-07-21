Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and world’s wealthiest man, said Tuesday he planned to award $100 million each to CNN contributor Van Jones and chef Jose Andres
“We need unifiers and not vilifiers,” Bezos said. “We need people who argue hard and act hard for what they believe. But they do that always with civility and never ad hominem attacks. Unfortunately, we live in a world where this is too often not the case. But we do have role models.”
What’s The Tea: Jeff Bazos Awards Van Jones and Jose’ Andres 100 Million Dollars was originally published on praisedc.com