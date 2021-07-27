Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – What Does Your Heart Reveal?

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

What Does Your Heart Reveal?

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from, Psalm 141:3 Set a guard over my mouth, Lord; keep watch over the door of my lips Here Pastor Warren talks about heart issues. He reveals, what we speak out of our mouth comes from the heart. When we asked Holy Spirit with our heart issues, we’ll begin to speak what God desires. Rev. Warrens say this:

How does God help us manage our mouths? By going directly to the source: the heart.

In other words, it’s not your mouth that gets you in trouble; it’s your heart! The stuff that’s inside of you is what comes out. The Bible says, “Whatever is in your heart determines what you say” (Matthew 12:34 NLT).

Your words demonstrate your heart’s condition. That means someone with a harsh tongue is demonstrating an angry heart. Someone who brags a lot is revealing an insecure heart. A person who is overly talkative has an unsettled heart. Critical words reveal a bitter heart.

On the other hand, when you share encouraging words with others, it reveals a joyful heart. When you offer gentle words to people when they’re down, it shows you’ve got a loving heart. If you say kind and comforting words to people, it shows you’ve got a heart of peace. What you say shows what you’re like on the inside.

Contamination can only be eliminated at the source. When God helps you control your mouth, he changes you from the inside out.

God specializes in heart transplants and is ready to transform anyone who comes to him, no matter what has happened in their life.

(See the full teaching on the Bible App.)

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – What Does Your Heart Reveal? was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: