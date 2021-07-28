National
HomeNational

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black Women Against Johnson & Johnson For Cancer Causing Products

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.

Crump filed the suit on behalf of The National Council of Negro Women, a non-profit that empowers and advocates for women of African descent and their families. Both parties allege that Johnson & Johnson marketed their cancer-causing baby power specifically to Black women despite knowing about the product’s links to ovarian cancers. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The attorney went into detail about the move on Tuesday during a press conference.“I would be remiss if I did not say exactly what this lawsuit is about. It is about the lives of our grandmothers, our mothers, our sisters, our daughters, our nieces, and our wives, and how they were sinisterly targeted by Johnson and Johnson,” Crump explained. “This multi-billion-dollar corporation, their corporate executives know about the link between talcum powder and ovarian cancer.”

“Black women have always been the backbone of this country, standing up for everyone, but receiving the least amount of respect,” he added. “Well, it is time that we stand up for Black women.”

Johnson & Johnson has since denied the allegations arguing that their marketing campaigns are  “multicultural and inclusive.” The company also further denied that their products cause cancer despite the growing number of lawsuits that continue to pile up against them. J&J currently faces over 20,000 lawsuits connecting to their talc-based products.

In 2020, the company announced it would stop stelling baby powder and other talc-based products a month before the Missouri Court of Appeals upheld a verdict that ordered the Fortune 500 business to pay over $2 billion in damages to 22 victims who said they were diagnosed with ovarian cancer after using the brand’s products, ABCNews reported.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Senator Elizabeth Warren will support Crump and the NCNW with the suit and she is set to propose legislation to prevent J&J from filing that would limit their liability in this case, thegrio reports.

Janice Mathis, the executive director of the NCNW, shared in a statement that “generations of Black women” used Johnson & Johnson’s products and were terribly affected by the company’s lack of accountability.

“This company, through its words and images, told Black women that we were offensive in our natural state and needed to use their products to stay fresh,” the statement read. “Generations of Black women believed them and made it our daily practice to use their products in ways that put us at risk of cancer — and we taught our daughters to do the same.”

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black Women Against Johnson & Johnson For Cancer Causing Products  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Attorney Ben Crump , Johnson & Johnson

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close