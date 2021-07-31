Steph Curry Teams Up With Nonprofit Aiming To Close The Racial Wealth Gap

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

From spearheading initiatives centered on closing the digital divide to providing financial support for organizations dedicated to eradicating food insecurity, several NBA players have taken their leadership beyond the court to uplift and empower disenfranchised communities. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is furthering his philanthropic efforts by teaming up with the nonprofit NinetyToZero to close the racial wealth gap, CNBC reported.

Launched in April 2021, the organization is on a mission to address the systemic barriers faced by the Black community when it comes to building wealth. NinetyToZero developed an action plan for corporations to diversify their workforces and to ensure that there are venture capital pathways for Black-owned businesses. The nonprofit’s partners include the Children’s Defense Fund, the ACLU, American Express, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey & Company, Lord Abbett, Green Thumb, Starbucks and the Robin Hood Foundation. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania are also partners of the organization.

Curry says addressing the widening racial wealth gap is imperative. “Uncovering solutions and creating opportunities is something I’m profoundly committed to. Bridging the racial wealth gap is one of the biggest challenges of our generation,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “We are setting a concrete approach that every organization can take to initiate meaningful progress now.”

Organizations like NinetyToZero are needed. Research shows white families have nearly 10 times the wealth of Black families.

