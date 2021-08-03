Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Announce Joint Tour

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music, who this year snagged a Grammy Award for their song “Movin’ On,” have moved on to more collaborative efforts. They’re going on tour together!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The guys announced the news on Instagram with a video post that highlighted their performance and success at this year’s Stellar Awards, giving fans a snippet into what to expect.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“I just pray we can continue to fuse excitement into the gospel music genre, the church, the kingdom; we’ll do our part,” McReynolds said in the reveal.

Tour dates include the following:

  • September 30: Tabernacle in Atlanta
  • October 1: Neighborhood Theater in Charlotte
  • October 3L Theater of Living Arts in Philadelphia
  • October 4: Sony Hall in New York City
  • October 5: Todd’s Place in New Haven
  • October 7: Lincoln Theatre in in Washington
  • October 10: House of Blues in Chicago
  • October 13: The Novo in Los Angeles

Tickets to see Jonny and Mali go on sale August 6! In the meantime, here’s a clip from their Stellar Awards performance…

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Jonathan McReynolds Songs?

The Bulletin: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Settle Dispute Over Game of Basketball

Movin’ On: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Takeover For Live Performance & Discussion About Life’s Lessons [VIDEO]

PHOTOS: 21 Sides Of Jonathan McReynolds
21 photos

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Announce Joint Tour  was originally published on getuperica.com

Jonathan McReynolds , Mali Music

Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close