Maryland’s Tax-Free Week Begins This Sunday Through August 14th

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot calls this week a "rite of Maryland's late-summer" and says it helps kick off the new school year.

Just in time for the new school year, Maryland’s tax-free week will run this Sunday August 8th through the 14th.

Online orders are exempt but tax-free shopping is always a perk, no matter what. The state’s 6% sales tax will be lifted on qualifying items like several major back-to-school needs. If you’re looking to shop for future needs, some prom dresses, tuxedos, and graduation gear are also tax-free this upcoming week. Price limits and restrictions do apply. Some coupons and discounts may also apply in some cases.

End of Summer.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot calls this week a “rite of Maryland’s late-summer” and says it helps kick off the new school year. “Maryland’s high vaccination rates means life is beginning to return to normal. While I continue to urge caution, Marylanders should take advantage of tax-free week savings and support locally owned businesses that have been hit hard during the pandemic,” said Franchot.

The MD Tax website suggests that eligible items include clothing and shoes up to $100 and backpacks up to $40. Those clothing and footwear items also include:

  • Adults diapers
  • Baby diapers
  • Bathrobes
  • Bridal gowns and dresses (rent or sold)
  • Prom dress
  • Dry-cleaning services (non-commercial)
  • Costumes

Scholarships too!

On top of the savings this week, your student could get a scholarship. The Comptroller’s Office has partnered with the Maryland Retailers Association giving a scholarship to two students attending Maryland universities, trade schools, or colleges. First place prize is $1,000 and second place is $500.

It’s simple to enter and who doesn’t like scholarships? Students should record a short video (under 60 seconds) promoting tax-free week and showing off your purchases. Also, be sure to show some love to our state’s retailers who helped to make it all happen. Send that video over to shopmdtaxfree@marylandtaxes.gov no later than August 15 for consideration.

Good luck and safe shopping, Maryland!

