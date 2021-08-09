One Dead After Police-Involved Shooting In Northeast Baltimore

Local
Baltimore city police are investigating after a person was killed in a police-involved shooting in the northeast section of the city.

It all began just after 9 Sunday night. Officers got a call for an assault and armed individual on the 6000 block of Alta Avenue.

While on the scene, officers evacuated two members in the household that told them that an individual was armed and potentially experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

Hostage negotiators and SWAT team were called to the scene after officers made contact with the individual. Shortly after 3 Monday morning, the individual came to the door and fired their weapon. At least one officer fired back, hitting the individual.

The individual was pronounced dead on the scene. It’s unknown how many shots were fired. No officers were injured.

It’s also not known the relationship between the people inside of the home and individual shot and killed.

