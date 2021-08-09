Praise Featured Video CLOSE

As sure as things can sometimes get you down, you’ve always got something positive to look forward to — it could be something as simple as the Lord giving you the strength to take another breath!

Thankfully our man GRIFF had one thing in specific to be extra happy about this week, but he also had to welcome in a bit of the bad with help from a few wild coyotes.

While GRIFF’s joy is dedicated to his baby girl making a step into ninth grade this week — congratulations, kiddo! — his concerns happen to be with the coyotes he came across in his neighborhood. Then again, the concern may be less about the welfare of the animals and more to do with his legal protection against “defending” himself. We’ll let him break it down in the video below.

Peep the special “Back To School & Coyotes” edition of GRIFF’s Joys & Concerns on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

Joys & Concerns: GRIFF Welcomes A New Ninth Grader With A Side Of Coyotes Issues was originally published on getuperica.com