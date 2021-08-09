Get Up Mornings With Erica
HomeGet Up Mornings With Erica

Joys & Concerns: GRIFF Welcomes A New Ninth Grader With A Side Of Coyotes Issues

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

As sure as things can sometimes get you down, you’ve always got something positive to look forward to — it could be something as simple as the Lord giving you the strength to take another breath!

Thankfully our man GRIFF had one thing in specific to be extra happy about this week, but he also had to welcome in a bit of the bad with help from a few wild coyotes.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

While GRIFF’s joy is dedicated to his baby girl making a step into ninth grade this week — congratulations, kiddo! — his concerns happen to be with the coyotes he came across in his neighborhood. Then again, the concern may be less about the welfare of the animals and more to do with his legal protection against “defending” himself. We’ll let him break it down in the video below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Peep the special “Back To School & Coyotes” edition of GRIFF’s Joys & Concerns on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

GRIFF at Camp Creek Middle School

GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS]

4 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS]

GRIFF Surprises Middle School Students With Free Books [PHOTOS]

Did you know? A growing share of Black men are completing high school and college. Research shows that for the first time in U.S. history, 90 percent of African Americans ages 25 and order have completed high school.  That’s something to celebrate! Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). This week, GRIFF took his Process Success Foundation to Camp Creek Middle School and brought book for kids who couldn’t afford them. See photos below! SEE ALSO: Dorian Hunter Is The First Black Woman To Win ‘MasterChef’ SEE ALSO: First Black Man To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry Honored By American Chemical Society Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"]

Joys & Concerns: GRIFF Welcomes A New Ninth Grader With A Side Of Coyotes Issues  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close