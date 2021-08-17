Local
Maryland Population Up 7% But Baltimore City Lost Residents, Census Data Shows

Maryland’s population is up. The state recorded 7% more residents in the 2020 U.S. Census than in the 2010 count. That’s according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Maryland’s population rose from 5,773,553 to 6,177,224 over the decade.

But, areas like Baltimore City lost residents. The city’s population peaked at nearly 1 million residents in 1950. Over the last 10 years, the city’s population has dropped 5.7% to 585,708.

Mayor Brandon Scott said he’s committed to reversing that decline by curbing violent crime, increasing access to housing and support minority-owned and women-owned businesses.

“Understanding that much of Baltimore’s 21st century population loss has been driven by an exodus of African American households, my administration will be focused on equitable economic development,” said Scott. “We can no longer leave any corner of our city behind.”

The Census helps determine how federal funds are spent on things like education, infrastructure and health care.

