15-Year-Old Killed In West Baltimore, Police Searching For Answers

Baltimore Police are searching for answers following the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in Edmondson Village. She died at Shock Trauma over the weekend after fighting for her life for several days.

Police said 15-year-old Ja’Nyi Weeden was shot on August 10 along Gelston Drive. She was reportedly among a crowd of people at the time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in Weeden’s murder to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

