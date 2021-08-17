Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Let Trials Make You More Like Jesus

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from James 1:3-4 because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. It’s no secret that we as believers will go through a number of trials. In this season we’ve seen a world like never before in our lifetime. From a pandemic and everything that surrounds it, racial tension and our own individual challenges we know what trouble looks like. However as believers, we can use our trials to push us closer to Christ. Check out what Pastor Warren says about it:

Let Trials Make You More Like Jesus

We know the end of the story: Jesus is coming back! When he does, he will make all things right. And if you are his follower, you will spend eternity with him.

Knowing how the story ends changes everything. One of the biggest ways it affects your life is how it motivates you to use adversity to become stronger spiritually.

That’s what James says to do while you’re waiting for Jesus’ second coming: “For you know that when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing” (James 1:3-4 NLT).

You will undoubtedly face stress, problems, difficulties, and trouble in this life. But between now and when you die—or when Christ comes back—you can use those trials to develop endurance and become more like Christ in character.

Does becoming like Christ sound impossible? The Bible says God makes it possible: “May God himself, the God who makes everything holy and whole, make you holy and whole” (1 Thessalonians 5:23 The Message).

Are you whole—like these verses say you can be—or do you feel fragmented? Are you put together, or does it seem like you’re falling apart? These days, we all feel out of sorts a little—and that’s okay. You’re not supposed to have it all together. You’re not perfect, and you never will be while here on earth. You can’t change that.

If you’re out of work, sick, or feeling the weight of prejudice, turn to God’s Word and his promises. When it feels like you’re falling apart, remember that God is still working to make you more like him, and he can use even the most difficult circumstances in your life to do it.

(See the full teaching on the Bible App.)

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – Let Trials Make You More Like Jesus was originally published on praisedc.com

