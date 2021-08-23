Virginia Man Sent To Prison For Burning Cross In Black Family’s Yard After Protest

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia announced Friday that a Marion man will be spending the next 18 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to burning a cross in the front yard of a Black family’s home the day after a civil rights protest in June of last year.
According to the office’s statement, 41-year-old James Brown pleaded guilty in April to criminal interference with federally protected housing rights based upon the victims’ race.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Apparently, Brown was not happy about one of the Black family members organizing a protest the day before the incident, and he decided to show his contempt for anti-racism demonstrations by being blatantly racist and showing off his bigotry Ku Klux klan-style. And because racists tend to not be very smart people, Brown bragged to at least two witnesses that he burned the cross in the family’s yard in the morning of June 14, 2020. According to the press release, he was known around the neighborhood for using racial slurs in reference to the family, who he admitted he tried to intimidate during his plea hearing.
“When Brown burned a cross in the victim’s front yard, he carried out a despicable act of intimidation, interfered with a federally protected housing right, and broke a serious federal law,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar stated Friday. “Today’s sentence demonstrates that such threatening acts of hatred will be swiftly investigated and prosecuted. We thank the FBI and state partners for their hard work on this important case.”
Brown’s Klan-ish behavior was reportedly investigated by the FBI, the Marion Police Department and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador is quoted in the attorney’s office’s statement saying, “We have zero tolerance in our communities for those individuals violating anyone’s civil rights.”
“Investigating allegations of civil rights violations continues to be a top priority for the FBI, and through our community liaison and law enforcement partnerships we will continue to investigate and mitigate the unwanted and unwarranted behavior of racially motivated individuals,” Meador continued. “FBI Richmond encourages anyone who may have knowledge or is a victim of a hate crime, to report it to law enforcement.”
People like Brown probably long for the day when unabashed white supremacists could terrorize Black people at will and it wouldn’t even make the news let alone end in actual punishment. America still has a long way to go before it even resembles a nation of equality for all, but at the very least, holding people like Brown accountable for their racist actions looks like a step in the right direction.
We really don’t care that racists are mad at anti-racism efforts as long as they’re brought to justice when that anger causes them to explicitly demonstrate why these protests exist in the first place.
SEE ALSO:
Jacob Blake’s Family Speaks Out 1 Year After Kenosha Police Shooting: ‘We Are Not Going To Stop Until We Get Justice’
Larry Elder, Who Allegedly Pulled Gun On Ex-Fiancee While Smoking Weed, Investigated For Financial Disclosure ‘Mistake’
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
1. Jeffrey Nicholas
1 of 30
Jeffrey Nicholas, a white man shot and killed two police officers and injured a city worker in Texas before he was able to be safely apprehended without law enforcement resorting to using lethal force.https://t.co/sLhFwxZHgg pic.twitter.com/yWd0XUg7Og— NewsOne (@newsone) May 13, 2021
2. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GASource:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 2 of 30
3. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, IllinoisSource:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 3 of 30
4. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New YorkSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign managerSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. Brett HankisonSource:Shelby County Sheriff's Department 6 of 30
7. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another
7 of 30
Updated mugshot of Thomas J. Kinworthy, charged with murdering @SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXsX57eY1P— Kim Bell (@kbellpd) September 2, 2020
8. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man
8 of 30
BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020
9. White suspect physically attacking officer
9 of 30
Interesting.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020
Thinking about Jacob Blake right now. Sure seems like white people get the benefit of the doubt when engaged with the police... pic.twitter.com/kLh9iCJepp
10. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooterSource:Twitter 10 of 30
11. White supremacist who beat a woman on video
11 of 30
Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020
12. West Hollywood shooter12 of 30
13. Gregory and Travis McMichaelsSource:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 13 of 30
14. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black manSource:Saint Paul Police Department 14 of 30
15. Matthew Bernard, Killed Three People15 of 30
16.16 of 30
17. Mark Boisey
17 of 30
UPDATE - Man strangled, pistol-whipped woman before firing on officers, police say: https://t.co/DXCEL6Rd2P pic.twitter.com/X305N1owWX— WGAL (@WGAL) November 14, 2019
18. Lorne BrownSource:NBC Miami 18 of 30
19. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect
19 of 30
Patrick Crusius allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before killing at least 18 people in Saturday's shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect, a white male, was safely taken into custody.— NewsOne (@newsone) August 3, 2019
This is America. #Walmartshooting #ElPasoShootinghttps://t.co/cjYzJZsCXn
20. Aaron DeanSource:Tarrant County Jail 20 of 30
21. Amber Guyger
21 of 30
Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018
22. James Holmes
22 of 30
Today on #CrimeStories: Prosecutors have released video of #Aurora shooter #JamesHolmes’ interviews w/ a psychiatrist. Tune in now on @SiriusXM ch. 111 for insight on the evaluation of his sanity in the #Colorado theater massacre. #NancyGrace #CrimeAlert #CrimeOnline #MassKiller pic.twitter.com/DKRD2s0ay8— Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) February 26, 2019
23. Michael Mattioli
23 of 30
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice identify Michael Mattioli as the off-duty officer involved in a fight leaving a man with serious injuries. Charges are pending. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/swogEPFKQI— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 20, 2020
24. Dylann RoofSource:Getty 24 of 30
25. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...
25 of 30
Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story. https://t.co/K4cwb6SQ38— NewsOne (@newsone) July 12, 2019
26. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...
26 of 30
This man never complied— Gambling Refund 💵™ (@OffshoreRefund) May 14, 2019
This man actually hit police multiple times
This man chased police and made them fear for safety
This man was not killed!
Pamela Turner was murdered and pregnant, she was never given the same opportunity. WHY? @KingJamespic.twitter.com/DfzdICbOy8
27. Shot At Police At Trump Tower...27 of 30
28. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...28 of 30
29. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...
29 of 30
Downtown CHARLOTTESVILLE right now. F*ing white trash has a black man submitted first with a knife around his neck, then makes him kneel still threatening to stab him.— ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕓𝕚𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕒𝕣 𝕥𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 (@tomorrowtambien) December 28, 2018
Please, Twitter do your thing in the name of justice #resist @washingtonpost @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/klg7g5ac22
30. Grady Wayne Wilkes30 of 30
Virginia Man Sent To Prison For Burning Cross In Black Family’s Yard After Protest was originally published on newsone.com