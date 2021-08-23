Arts & Entertainment
Black Woman Conquers The ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ In Heels

Milk Crates are not the most sturdy objects, but some Black women are effortlessly defeating the wobbly structures with ease.

A new and potentially bone-shattering challenge has taken the internet by storm, and while it might look easy to some, it’s proving to be difficult for a lot of the brave people who have dared to face the Milk Crate Challenge head-on. What is the Milk Crate Challenge you ask?

The viral competition requires contestants to stack together a tower of milk crates and attempt to walk safely up and down both sides of the feeble structure without falling. Milk crates are not the most sturdy objects and some social media goers are nearly sending themselves to the hospital attempting the odd task.

Winners of the death-defying stunt can rake in a cash prize for successfully completing the scary challenge, as a small entry fee of $1-$5 is often collected from participants before the game begins. As you can see in the videos above, some have failed miserably. However, there have been a few Black women who have shown up and shown out with their Milk Crate Challenge victories.

One young lady set the bar real high. A video has been making its way across the internet of a young woman who successfully slayed the difficult challenge in heels. Social media goers were absolutely shocked at how she did it too.

“As a woman who has walked in heels on a flat surface ALL HAIL THE QUEEN,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“Sis did the milk crate challenge in high heels….she won!” another social media goer chimed in.

This melanated queen is not the only sister to grace the Milk Crate Challenge either. A few other videos of Black women effortlessly defeating the wobbly obstacle have been popping up across the interwebs, like this young Black girl below who sweeps down the shaky structure like a nimble ninja warrior.

This queen showed up in a bonnet and eviscerated the competition!

What do you think about the Milk Crate Challenge? Would you attempt this dangerous stunt? Tell us down below.

