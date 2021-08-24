Local
Gov. Hogan Calling On Approval Of Vaccines For Children In Letter To Biden

Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

The FDA has fully approved the Pfizer vaccine, but Gov. Hogan wants the federal government to go a step further.

He’s calling on full FDA approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. He also wants boosters to be made available immediately for seniors and other vulnerable populations. He wants expedited vaccine approval for children ages 5 to 11.

He said he wrote to President Biden about his concerns.

But, the FDA is not ready to act on those requests.

“The FDA will need to review the data, and it is not part of this [Pfizer] approval. We need to look at both safety and efficacy data,“ said Dr. Janet Woodcock, the Acting FDA administrator.

Maryland reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, but the positivity rate fell back below 5%.

