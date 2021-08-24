Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A Baltimore County Police officer will be sentenced in the fall after he was convicted on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree assault.

Both charges stem from two incidents. In October 2017, Anthony Westerman was at the bar with a 22-year-old woman when he called an Uber to take them back to his house. Once there, he forced himself on top of the victim who said she was not conscious at the time.

Two years later, Westerman led another woman to a secluded part of a Baltimore County bar, put his hand on her waist and started kissing her without her consent.

The victim in the 2017 incident didn’t come forward until she learned about other incidents two years later.

Westerman began working for the Baltimore County Police Department in 2013. He’s currently suspended without pay.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Officer Convicted Of Rape, Assault was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

