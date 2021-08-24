Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio Gets 5 Months In Jail For Burning BLM Flag

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

If you remember during the debate between Biden and Trump, Donald Trump referenced for the Proud Boys to stand by, well it seems that the Proud Boys leader will be standing by in a jail cell for being a leader of hate.

Proud Boys leader Enrique was sentenced Monday to more than five months in jail after pleading guilty on charges for burning a Black Lives Matter banner at one of the oldest Black Churches in Washington back in December and bringing high-capacity rifle magazines to Washington, DC, days before the US Capitol insurrection.

Enrique Tarrio addressed the court stating he was initially proud of what he had done but now he very sorry for his actions and that he didn’t realize the banner came from a church even though he was standing right in front of a Church with the historical black churches name on it Asbury United Methodist Church.

However Judge Harold L. Cushenberry Jr. of DC Superior Court wasn’t buying his apology :

“This court must respect the right of any citizen to peacefully assemble, protest, and make his or her views known on issues,””But Mr. Tarrio’s conduct in these criminal cases vindicate none of these democratic values. Instead, Mr. Tarrio’s actions betrayed them.”

After sentencing Enrique Tarrio had this to say:

“I’m not surprised with the sentence per se. I am surprised by the judge,” “I feel like the judge already had his mind made up. At its most basic function, a judge is supposed to know what the person in front of him was charged with. And in my case, he did not.”

Sounds like sorry not sorry to me. #IJS…BTW, is it just me or does ole boy kind of look like a brotha??

