Lecrae To Host New Web Series 'Protect The Bag' Promoting Financial Health

Christian rap artist Lecrae has proved himself time and time again by accomplishing a level of success that many would pray to call their own. Now, the GRAMMY-winning emcee is extending his career even further by becoming your next financial guru as host of a new six-part web series in partnership with Experian North America.

The series, titled Protect The Bag, will see Lecrae and his production company 3 Strand Films guiding viewers on vital information in regards to the ins and outs of financial health. Short sketches, high-profile special guests and a breakdown of financial literacy by the Restoration rapper himself will all be aspects included in the show, delivering both entertainment and education.

More on Lecrae’s new series below, via the official press release announcement:

“Each episode will cover a key point of building a financial legacy starting with understanding money and utilizing checking and savings accounts. Other topics include budgeting, saving, protecting one’s identity, debt, and investing.

This partnership is part of Experian’s United for Financial Health, a global financial recovery initiative that helps educate and empower vulnerable consumers around their finances and minority business owners around financial health. Under this program, Lecrae previously supported the Home Preservation Grant, an Experian partnership with the NAACP to provide mortgage relief to homeowners negatively impacted by COVID-19.”

Lecrae credits his new mission to spread knowledge on financial wellness to his own ignorance on the topic in the past,  personally admitting to at one point not being educated on how to handle his money when it came to budgeting.

Expect Protect The Bag with Lecrae to premiere on his YouTube channel in addition to social media platforms beginning Fall 2021.

Lecrae To Host New Web Series ‘Protect The Bag’ Promoting Financial Health  was originally published on getuperica.com

