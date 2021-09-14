Spirit Airlines ‘Karen’ Arrested, Assaulted Muslim Woman

On the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a white woman allegedly commemorated the occasion the way white Americans of the MAGA persuasion often do—by being a racist, Islamaphobic bigot.
According to WXYZ Detroit, Aicha Toure, a Black Muslim woman, said she was on a Spirit Airlines flight that had just landed in Detroit when an altercation between her and the unruly KK-Karen began. Toure said it started after an older woman dropped her luggage which then hit the white woman causing her to fly off into a whitey rage so vile and unnecessary that she felt the need to intervene.
“I said, ‘Excuse me, I don’t think she did that on purpose,” Toure explained to WXYZ. “I think it was an accident. This lady could be your mom. I think you should be a little respectful.’ From there, she looked at me and she was like, ‘You F-in Muslim terrorist, nobody’s talking to you. Mind your business.’”
The white woman, who hasn’t been identified by name, allegedly hit Toure after she realized that she and a number of other passengers had begun recording the incident on their phones. She was then arrested by the authorities and charged with assault disorderly conduct. But for a Muslim civil rights organization, those charges just aren’t enough to send the message that attacks like this one won’t be tolerated.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Dawud Walid, an attorney representing Toure and the executive director of the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), is calling on Wayne County authorities to bring hate crime charges against the Klan-ish Karen in question.
“We call for the suspect who allegedly spewed anti-Muslim rhetoric during the assault to be charged to the full extent of the law,” Walid said. “Swift arrests along with strong prosecutions must be instituted to deter future acts of anti-Muslim hate crimes.”
According to the CAIR organization, even before going full bigot on Toure, the white woman had “initiated altercations with minority crew members on the flight.” The group also said the older woman she had been “harassing and intimidating” for dropping her luggage “looked to be of South Asian descent.”
“We believe that with besides the issue of assault, there needs to be an additional charge placed against this lady and that is that she should be charged with violating the Michigan Ethnic Intimidation Act because this woman clearly said something in terms of the victim’s religion,” Walid told WXYZ.
Spirit Airlines also released a statement regarding the incident saying, “A passenger on one of our flights arriving in Detroit last night chose to use appalling language toward one of our guests. That kind of language has no place on our planes-or anywhere else-and she is no longer welcome on any of our flights.”
WXYZ confirmed that the suspect was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.
