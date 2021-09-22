Steph Curry Surprises His Wife With A Beautiful Wedding Vow-Renewal Ceremony

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Steph Curry deserves a plaque for the world’s best husband. The NBA star orchestrated a beautiful surprise vow-renewal ceremony for his wife Ayesha Curry right in the heart of their backyard. The lovebirds have been happily married for 10 years strong.

Ayesha gushed about the special moment on Instagram by captioning a sweet photo from the ceremony. The couple’s 9-year-old daughter Riley, and two other children; Ryan, 6, and Cannon, 3, were all in attendance for mom and dad’s big day.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony. He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting. Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard,” she explained of the heartwarming surprise.

Ayesha continued:

“It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you.”

Steph and Ayesha’s love story began after the pair met each other at a church youth group in their hometown of Charlotte when they were both 15 and 14-years-old, according to Essence. The two reconnected years later when they stumbled upon one another in Hollywood as Ayesha was pursuing her acting career and Steph was in town for an award show. Shortly after their chance encounter, they began dating.

The Golden State Warrior point guard officially proposed to Ayesha in the driveway of his parent’s home -the same exact spot where they shared their first kiss. In 2011, the pair jumped the broom on July 30 in the same church where they initially first met.

Super sweet right?

We just love to see a strong Black couple!

In other Steph and Ayesha-related news, the parents were recently spotted out stunting alongside one another at the Met Gala earlier this month in matching shimmery Versace outfits. The two posed for the cameras as they walked down the red carpet holding hands in their custom-made couture.

“Mom and Dad hit the NYC streets,” Ayesha captioned in a separate post about their fun weekend getaway.

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

Steph Curry Surprises His Wife With A Beautiful Wedding Vow-Renewal Ceremony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

