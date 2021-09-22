Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Melvin Van Peebles, Director And The ‘Godfather Of Black Cinema’ Passes Away At 89

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Melvin Van Peebles

Source: Barbara Alper / Getty

Melvin Van Peebles, an actor and director who pioneered Black cinema in the 1970s with films such as Watermelon Man and Sweet Sweetback’s Baad Song, has passed away. He was 89.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Van Peebles died at his home on Tuesday (September 21). His family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films released a statement confirming his passing.

“In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music,” the statement read. “His work continues to be essential and is being celebrated at the New York Film Festival this weekend with a 50th anniversary screening of his landmark film Sweet Sweetback’s Baad Song; a Criterion Collection box set, Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films, next week; and a revival of his play Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death, slated for a return to Broadway next year.”

Considered by many to be the godfather of Black cinema, Van Peebles’s work created a link between himself and young Black directors of the future, such as Spike Lee and John Singleton. A native of Chicago, he was a renaissance man, dabbling as a novelist, a songwriter, musician, painter and theater impresario.

His two most important films, 1970’s Watermelon Man and 1971’s Sweet Sweetback’s Baad Song, made plays on race unseen in Hollywood at the time. Watermelon Man focused on a bigoted white salesman who goes to the bathroom one night and discovers he’s Black. With Sweet Sweetback, Van Peebles was gifted a $50,000 loan by Bill Cosby to write, direct, produce, score and edit the outlaw film. He starred as the titular character, a ladies man with heroic lovemaking abilities who battled the white establishment in Los Angeles – the kickstart to the Blaxploitation era of the 1970s.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Featuring songs by Earth, Wind and Fire, the film opened in two cities, Atlanta and Detroit. However, word of mouth powered the film to open in cities across the country, eventually earning over $10 million at the box office. The success of Sweetback prompted the creators of Shaft to change the ethnicity of John Shaft from white to Black, according to Van Peebles.

RELATED: “Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Mario Van Peebles

Mario Van Peebles, Melvin’s son, directed the 1995 film Panther and starred as his father in the 2003 film Baadasssss. Together, the two starred in the 1993 western Posse, which Melvin Van Peebles directed. Van Peebles also starred in films such as Jaws: The Revenge (1987), Reginald Hudlin’s Boomerang (1992), Last Action Hero (1993), The Hebrew Hammer (2003) and Peeples (2013).

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

73 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

[caption id="attachment_4194194" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Jamaican reggae musician, singer and producer Lee “Scratch” Perry performs at Poppodium De Flux, Zaandam, Netherlands, April 8, 2018. | Source: Paul Bergen / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 8:30 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we’ve lost in 2021. Lee “Scratch” Perry, a pioneering and legendary reggae singer, musician and producer who made significant contributions to the genre while working with some of its greatest singers and musicians, including Bob Marley, has died in his native Jamaica, according to widespread reports. The date and cause of Perry’s death were not immediately reported. https://twitter.com/kalonge93/status/1432004765333041159?s=20 Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness confirmed the death of Perry — born Rainford Hugh Perry — in a tweet posted on Sunday. “My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as “Lee Scratch” Perry,” Holness tweeted Sunday morning. “Undoubtedly, Lee Scratch Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace.” https://twitter.com/AndrewHolnessJM/status/1431994929841049606?s=20   DancehallMag.com referred to the Grammy Award-winning Perry as “one of the most important creative, artistic and musical figures of the second half of the 1900s” who “is revered across Europe, where he was constantly booked for tours.” However, Perry had relocated early this year from Europe back to Jamaica. The Guardian recalled how Perry rose to prominence: “The loping tempos of Perry’s work established the roots reggae sound that Bob Marley made world famous, while his dub production, with its haunting use of space and echo, would have a profound influence on post-punk, hip-hop, dance music and other genres. Along with his gnomic pronouncements and mystical air, he became one of Jamaica’s most unusual and esteemed artists. Keith Richards once described him as ‘the Salvador Dalí of music. He’s a mystery. The world is his instrument. You just have to listen.'” https://twitter.com/IrishandChin/status/1431999020029857795?s=20 Tributes to Perry poured in on social media after news of his death broke on Sunday with many remembering him as a pioneer of “dub,” a subgenre of reggae and someone who embraced employing technology into music, such as adding vocal and other effects that evolved the art of remixing a record.   Keep reading to learn more about some of the other notable Black people who have died this year.

Melvin Van Peebles, Director And The ‘Godfather Of Black Cinema’ Passes Away At 89  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Melvin Van Peebles

Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close