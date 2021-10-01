Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Start pulling out some new bags or get some change together because Baltimore’s plastic bag ban is officially in effect! After months of being postponed, on Friday (Oct 1st) Baltimore has decided to move forward with the ban to try and crack down on pollution.

We’ve seen this already in a few areas around the state so you may be familiar with it, starting today retailers will no longer be able to give customers a plastic bag and will charge five cents for any alternative bag they provide, including paper bags. In addition to this, any retailer found in violation of the ban at least three times could be fined up to $1,000.

CBS Baltimore reports,

Specifically, single-use plastic bags under four millimeters thick that are received at the point of purchase (at the cash register) are a no-go.

There are exemptions to the rule for plastic bags used to contain fresh meat and fish products, unpackaged fruits or nuts and unpackaged baked goods. For a full list of exceptions visit the website of Baltimore’s Office of Sustainability.

SOURCE: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Plastic Bag Ban Now In Effect was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: