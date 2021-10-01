Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Facing Lawsuit After Blocking Conservative Catholic Group’s Planned Protest Over Concerns Of Violence

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Multi ethnic activists holding banners while protesting on street in city

Source: Westend61 / Getty

A lawsuit is brewing in Baltimore City after the city foiled a conservative Catholic media group’s planned rally over the church’s sexual abuse scandal.

The group, St. Michaels Media—also known as Church Militant—tried to rent the city-owned MECU Pavilion at Pier Six, even putting down a deposit.

But, the city said no because of possible violence in the crowd of 3,000 people and the speakers who were planning to show up. Steve Bannon, the former Chief Strategist for President Trump, and Milo Yiannopoulos, a right-wing provocateur were among those expected to speak.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Now, Church Militant is saying their free speech rights are being violated.

“Every bit of our constitution requires that the city not interfere because they don’t like speakers who might want to speak on public property,” their lawyer, Marc John Randazza.

Church Militant held a similar rally at the bishop’s conference in Baltimore 3 years ago and there was no violence then. That even attracted about 1,000 people.

“Because of the potential for significant disruption, the city has exercised its right to discontinue discussions with the Church Militant about the organization’s proposed event at the city-owned MECU Pavilion in November. The characteristics of the location and a concern about violence prompted this action,” Baltimore City’s law department said in a statement.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Facing Lawsuit After Blocking Conservative Catholic Group’s Planned Protest Over Concerns Of Violence  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close