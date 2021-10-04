Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A Baltimore County man is behind bars charged with child abuse and rape after a child came forward alleging abuse.

His name is Edward Biedenkapp. Police said they believe there may be additional victims. The crimes would have occurred between 2007 and 2011.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Authorities said the children would have referred to Biedenkapp as “Mr. Eddie.” His wife was running Biedenkapp Daycare at the time.

Anyone with information of potential abuse is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Victims of sexual assault can find help 24 hours a day by calling the police non-emergency line at 410-887-2222, or contact any one of these resources:

Source: WBAL-TV

Baltimore County Man Facing Child Abuse & Rape Charges, Authorities Fear There May Be More Victims was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: