Gas Explosion Destroys Home In Harford County

One person is in the hospital after a gas explosion destroyed a home in Harford County.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 9:20 at the intersection of Thornberry and Sequoia drives in Edgewood. That gas explosion destroyed the house down to its foundation. Two other homes were damaged in the process.

Fire officials said one person was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with burn injuries. Everyone else was accounted for.

“There were several houses involved, so we don’t have an exact count, but we have talked to these homeowners, so we know everyone is accounted for that was at those houses,” Joppa-Magnolia Fire Co. Assistant Chief John Terrell said.

Gas and electric service has since been turned off to the home involved in the incident and adjacent, affected properties according to BGE.

An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the incident.

