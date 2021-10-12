Local
HomeLocal

Mervo High School Football Player Dies After Being Injured During September Football Game

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-Up Of American Football On Field

Source: Jeffrey Grigsby / EyeEm / Getty

A football player at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School High School died following injuries he sustained during a football game last month.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of our fellow brother and teammate Elijah Gorham. We ask that our football community continue to uplift Elijah’s family, teammates and friends in prayer,” the school’s football team said in a statement on Twitter.

Gorham’s official cause of death is unclear at this time. He was seriously injured during a game against Dunbar High School in September.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: 1 Found Dead After Shootout Between Police Officers & Robbery Suspect In Woodlawn

Mervo High School Football Player Dies After Being Injured During September Football Game  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close