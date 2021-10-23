Civil Rights & Social Justice
'The View' Attempted to Talk About Critical Race Theory But Let Conservative Misinformation Dominate The Conversation

From Whoopi Goldberg's opening framing about this being simply an issue of concerned parents trying to be involved, the conversation devolves into a dishonest framing of a fabricated issue meant to whip conservative voters into a frenzy.  

ABC's "The View" - Season 21

Source: Lorenzo Bevilaqua / Getty

Leading daytime talk show “The View” continues to be a reckless platform with misinformed analysis and bad framings of important issues. In a recent episode featuring former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, the panel discusses critical race theory in the Virginia governor’s race. From Whoopi Goldberg’s opening framing about this being simply an issue of concerned parents trying to be involved, the conversation devolves into a dishonest framing of a fabricated issue meant to whip conservative voters into a frenzy.  

To be clear if your child is learning critical race theory they are in an upper-level graduate school or law school course. But Rice responds with a mixture of personal testimony and bootstrap commentary about being a little Black child in the segregated south. Rice then sprinkled in some conservative talking points about not wanting white children to feel bad, as she failed to connect how the very history she lived would be excluded from classes if certain groups had their way.

Even as Rice says she wants Black children to feel empowered and doesn’t want white children to feel bad, she glosses over that much of what white parents are claiming to make their kids feel bad are fundamental truths. Texas is one of several states that have used a crusade against critical race theory to attack and prohibit teaching in a way that addresses systemic issues, including racism. 

Now she can disagree as an academic with the legal theory, but to pretend that people are pulling their kids out of school to avoid critical race theory is feeding into education disinformation. Allowing this conversation for the sake of hearing “both sides” to appease their conservative audience, “The View” plays into the hands of conservative disinformation networks applauding the furtherance of their agenda on such a large mainstream platform. 

To the casual listener, there might be nothing wrong with this conversation. But therein lies the problem with it. Normalizing talking points meant to undermine advancement while engaging in intellectually dishonest commentary only emboldens groups who deal in dishonesty. 

The Black principal of Colleyville Heritage High School was targeted by parents for attending a district-approved diversity program, pictures of him and his white wife, and an email he wrote about persisting issues in systemic racism. There are ugly truths that continue in the world, and while some people may wish to hide from them, it does children a disservice to pretend like nothing is wrong.

The new law has also led to another Texas administrator demanding teachers teach “both sides” of the holocaust. What other viewpoint of the extermination of millions of people is acceptable for teaching?

Rice’s response also doesn’t acknowledge the coordinated effort by conservative interests to subvert the education system. Like the Tea Party, these efforts are in many instances coordinated and intentional to disrupt forward-moving progress in society. 

As previously reported by NBC, the real motivation behind the anti-critical race theory efforts is to dismantle diversity and equity programming within public education. Handbooks obtained by NBC show that national groups are organizing people to believe that critical race theory is code language for a host of common phrases and practices about creating a more equitable society. 

And yes, parents should be involved in their children’s education and well-being. But parents showing up at school-board meetings yelling about critical race theory aren’t doing so to protect children. It is about protecting white supremacy and a way of existing that centers their comfort.  

So much of the focus is on not making white students feel bad, but what about the Black and other children of color who may feel bad through direct or indirect references to their value across subjects?  

As a parent whose child was “sold” as a slave to make more money to make taxes in a failed triangle trade exercise, there is real trauma in having to deal with lessons that make children “feel bad.” Curriculum choices and activities that cause children harm and fail to provide the space to talk through challenging concepts should be avoided.  

Folks like Rice also never have anything to say about racist teaching practices and lessons, like the math teacher recently suspended for the highly offensive mockery of what she assumed was Native culture. Teachers say and do things that make Black and other students of color, disabled and queer students feel disempowered all the time, and yet Rice and others are focused on a problem that doesn’t exist. 

“The View” needs to be less worried about appeasing feelings and do a better job at framing meaningful conversations with real consequences.

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

35 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 9:40 a.m. ET, Sept. 28, 2021 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. Frederick Joseph was at a dog park in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, with his fiancee, Porsche Landon, when the Black couple and their dog happened across an unidentified white woman—we’ll just call her Klan-ish Karen—who they said told them to “stay in your hood” during a spat over the couple’s dog, which they said she had mistaken for some other dog. https://twitter.com/FredTJoseph/status/1441919836112650242 Another video that was recently making the rounds on social media and showed a white woman walking her dog threatening an apparent neighbor and fellow dog-walker who was Black. It was unclear what the confrontation in what appeared to be an apartment complex stemmed from, but the white woman was the clear aggressor. The white woman was cursing up a storm, dropping F bombs left and right, as the Black woman apparently just stood there and recorded Karen's angry outburst. When the white woman yells for the Black woman to "get the f**k out of here," the Black woman calmly responds, "I live here." The white woman retreats, but then comes back at the Black woman saying inexplicably, "b*tches like you are the reason cellphones are a thing these days." The video's caption says, "I was minding my black business walking my dog when..." The post was accompanied by the now-obligatory #karensgonewild hashtag. "Let's find her," the caption encouraged the woman's followers. Watch the unfortunate encounter below. https://twitter.com/TomthunkitsMind/status/1438307714065702912?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

 

Close