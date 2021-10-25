National
Teen Faces Prison After TikTok Challenge Attack on Disabled Teacher

We all have seen challenges on social media like the Ice Bucket Challenge and Milk Crate Challenge, some of us have even tried these challenges for reasons of for charity or just simply to do it from the Gram however some these challenges are flat out ridiculous  if not dangerous and cruel.  Kind of like this new TikTok challenge the “Slap A Teacher” challenge, a challenge that is about to land a teenager in jail after she punched her disabled teacher.

18 year old Larrianna Jackson a student at Covington High School in Louisiana was arrested earlier this month after she punched a 64 year old English teacher with a disability in the face multiple times before she hit the ground causing her to be hospitalized. Larrianna Jackson clearly not following the challenge moniker that say’s ‘slap’ not ‘punch’ has been charged with felony second-degree battery and cruelty for the incident that was caught on video.

According to a TikTok representative the ‘Slap A Teacher’ content does not exist on the platform and that “most people appear to be learning about the offline dare from sources other than TikTok.”

Take a look at the video below.

Close