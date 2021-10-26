Music
CeCe Winans, KB, Koryn Hawthorne & More Win Big At The 2021 GMA Dove Awards

Last week the gospel community came out in droves for the annual GMA Dove Awards ceremony, with many of our favorite musicians showing up for an unforgettable night to honor those who deliver the message of God through their gift of song.

Modern day icons and legends in the game of gospel all were in attendance for the awards show last Friday (October 22), from the innovative bars of Christian rapper KB and the ever-rising success story that is The Voice standout Koryn Hawthorne to the incomparable icons Natalie Grant and CeCe Winans both receiving their accolades while also putting on show-stealing performances.

Here’s a list of all the winners at the 2021 GMA Dove Awards below:

Song Of The Year: “The Blessing,” from Kari Jobe (writers: Kari Jobe, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick)

Contemporary Christian Artist Of The Year: We the Kingdom

Gospel Artist Of The Year: CeCe Winans

Gospel Worship Album Of The Year: ‘Believe for It,’ CeCe Winans

Gospel Worship Recorded Song Of The Year: “Believe for It,” CeCe Winans

Artist Of The Year: for King & Country

New Artist Of The Year: Maverick City Music

Worship Recorded Song Of The Year: “Graves into Gardens,” Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake

Rap/Hip-Hop Album Of The Year: ‘His Glory Alone,’ KB

Southern Gospel Album Of The Year: ‘Change Is Coming,’ Joseph Habedank

Contemporary Gospel Album Of The Year: Koryn Hawthorne

Inspirational Film Of The Year: ‘A Week Away’

Songwriter Of The Year(non-artist): Jason Ingram

Songwriter Of The Year (artist): Brandon Lake

Rap/Hip Hop Recorded Song Of The Year: “Deep End,” Lecrae

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song Of The Year: “Famous For (I Believe),” Tauren Wells

Inspirational Recorded Song Of The Year: “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” Carrie Underwood feat. CeCe Winans

Pop/Contemporary Album Of The Year: ‘Holy Water,’ We The Kingdom

 

You can watch the full 52nd GMA Dove Awards show below courtesy of TBN, in addition to some of our favorite performances from the night as well:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CeCe Winans, KB, Koryn Hawthorne & More Win Big At The 2021 GMA Dove Awards  was originally published on getuperica.com

