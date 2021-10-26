Inspirational Lifestyles: “Faithing It” By Cora Jakes Coleman – Put Your Faith in God (Day #7)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Day #7

Belief is defined as “trust, faith, or confidence in someone or something.” Trust is defined as “a firm belief in the reliability of something.” Why is this important? Because we must be able to put our trust in God. What happens with us is that we can rely on people to handle things, and we end up putting our trust in people instead of God. God wants us to trust in Him over our own friends, coworkers, and even our own thoughts.

Scripture reference: Isaiah 12:2 Behold, God is my salvation; I will trust, and not be afraid: for the LORD JEHOVAH is my strength and my song; he also is become my salvation.

