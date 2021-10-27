Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Sandra Bullock stars in a new drama, The Unforgivable, premiering in theaters and on Netflix this Fall. The trailer for the film debuted yesterday (October 26) and it has fans already handing out awards to the cast and crew.

It has been a few years since fans have seen Sandra Bullock on the big screen, and we’re happy to report one of our favorites has been working. Bullock plays Ruth Slater, a woman who has spent 20 years in prison. She will not rest until she is reunited with her younger sister Katie. As an ex-convict, Bullock’s character is trying her hardest to become a functioning member of society again.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Academy award-winning actress has shown her range for years appearing in several films since the early 90’s like Ocean’s 8, Speed, Miss Congeniality, Premonition and The Blind Side.

In the short trailer, Bullock proves why she is undeniably perfect for the role.

Bullock is joined by Academy award-winning actress Viola Davis in the upcoming drama. Fans predict that the two should receive another Academy off these four seconds alone.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The film’s official movie description reads:

Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

Be sure to catch The Unforgivable in theaters this fall and to Netflix on November 26, 2021. Watch the full trailer below.

Watch Trailer: Fans Are Thrilled To Watch Sandra Bullock & Viola Davis In The Upcoming Netflix Drama ‘The Unforgivable’ was originally published on globalgrind.com