Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Watch Trailer: Fans Are Thrilled To Watch Sandra Bullock & Viola Davis In The Upcoming Netflix Drama ‘The Unforgivable’

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Golden Globes 2019 Press Room

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN

Sandra Bullock stars in a new drama, The Unforgivable, premiering in theaters and on Netflix this Fall. The trailer for the film debuted yesterday (October 26) and it has fans already handing out awards to the cast and crew.

It has been a few years since fans have seen Sandra Bullock on the big screen, and we’re happy to report one of our favorites has been working. Bullock plays Ruth Slater, a woman who has spent 20 years in prison. She will not rest until she is reunited with her younger sister Katie. As an ex-convict, Bullock’s character is trying her hardest to become a functioning member of society again.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Academy award-winning actress has shown her range for years appearing in several films since the early 90’s like Ocean’s 8, Speed, Miss Congeniality, Premonition and The Blind Side.

In the short trailer, Bullock proves why she is undeniably perfect for the role.

Bullock is joined by Academy award-winning actress Viola Davis in the upcoming drama. Fans predict that the two should receive another Academy off these four seconds alone.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

The film’s official movie description reads:

Released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime, Ruth Slater (Bullock) re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.

Be sure to catch The Unforgivable in theaters this fall and to Netflix on November 26, 2021. Watch the full trailer below.

10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet
10 photos

Watch Trailer: Fans Are Thrilled To Watch Sandra Bullock & Viola Davis In The Upcoming Netflix Drama ‘The Unforgivable’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

netflix , Sandra Bullock , Viola Davis

Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close