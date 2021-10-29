Cheryl Jackson
This week the spotlight was shining on our Sister, Soul Sister in fact, Anita Wilson.  Anita has released an entire record that, Cheryl Jackson, described as “so her“.  Cheryl says “It sounds like Anita is free to be her authentic self, un-apologetically, on this body of work”.  Anita has never been an artist that can be boxed in.  Her expression of music is a refreshing blend of various styles.  From Jazz, Soul Music, R&B to straight church you will get the fullness of her amazing vocals and style.

You’ve heard us play her first radio single, “Still Alive”.  Thursday we introduced a new single “Out Here Trusting God” featuring Rubi Green (legendary soul singer, Al Green’s daughter) and Kincy.

Pick up the new music “Soul Sister” download it and stream it!  Also, Come and hang out with Anita this Thursday at City Winery, DC

Artist Spotlight: Anita Wilson Releases “Soul Sister” and is On Her Way to City Winery, DC  was originally published on praisedc.com

