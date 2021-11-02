Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

Inspirational Lifestyles: The Power of Being Thankful By Joyce Meyer – Living At Peace (Day #2)

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman Drinking Coffee

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill Blend Images / Getty

Day #2 Living at Peace

Peace is one of the most important elements to enjoying your life.

A life of frustration and struggle, a life without peace, is the result of focusing on things you can’t do anything about. When you worry about things beyond your control, stress and anxiety begin to creep into your life.

The apostle Paul said, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7 NKJV).

Once we realize we are struggling with something and feel upset, we need to start praying and immediately turn the situation over to God, thankful He will provide according to His will and offer us peace. You and I are not called to a life of frustration and struggle. Jesus came so we could have righteousness, joy, and peace!

Prayer of Thanks: Father, I am grateful for peace. It is a wonderful gift that You have given me, and I ask for Your help to always be peaceful in every situation.

Scripture Reference:

John 14:27 Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.

About Joyce Meyer Ministries: https://www.joycemeyer.org/

Inspirational Lifestyles: The Power of Being Thankful By Joyce Meyer – Living At Peace (Day #2)  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close