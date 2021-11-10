Celebrity News
Eve Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

Eve celebrates her "best birthday ever" as she took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump alongside her hubby, Maximillion Cooper.

11th Annual Tony Hawk's Stand Up For Skateparks Benefit

Source: Brian Gove / Getty

Eve recently took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump and our good sis is glowing!

Today, on the rapper’s 43rd birthday, Eve her husband Maximillion Cooper posed for a selfie while bumping around in the English countryside. The rapper looked happy, healthy, and cozy as she rocked a warm grey sweater, cream cardigan, black boots, black leggings, and a black winter beanie. In a second pic, seemingly snapped by the rapper’s hubby, Eve gave us a side profile of her growing bump as she posed in the forest while on a birthday nature walk with her boo. She captioned the photo set with a few hashtags and emojis and was sure to tag her husband in the post. “#bestbirthdayever @mrgumball3000 ❤ #englishcountryside #happiness 🥰

Check it out below!

While many of Eve’s 2.4 million IG followers wished her a happy birthday underneath the pic, others commented on how adorable she looked as a proud mama-to-be. “You look beautiful girl! I’m so happy for you! Enjoy ur birthday luv! ❤ 🥳,” Eve’s Queens costar and fellow actress Naturi Naughton commented while another commenter brought up how she’s glowing with happiness from her bundle of joy, writing, “Yasss you are glowing 😍 Happy Bday and Congrats, Eve❤

We love to see this level of happiness on our girl!

Eve Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump

Eve

