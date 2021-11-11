Greg McMichael Reportedly Bragged About Having Ahmaud Arbery ‘Trapped Like A Rat,’ According To Testimony

So far, the more testimony we hear in the murder trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, the three men accused of hunting down and killing Ahmaud Arbery, the clearer it becomes that these were not men who were simply seeking to keep their Georgia neighborhood safe; they appear to be just a trio of hillbillies playing “cops and negroes” with a Black man who was trying desperately to escape a modern-day lynching.
Fox 24 reported that on Wednesday, Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified that when speaking with the elder McMichael at police headquarters after the shooting, Greg told him Arbery “wasn’t out for no Sunday jog. He was getting the hell out of there.”
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Nohilly also read transcripts of their conversation in court that made Greg almost appear to be bragging about his redneck Avengers squad chasing Arbery around and preventing him from leaving.
“He was trapped like a rat,” Greg said, according to the transcript. “I think he was wanting to flee and he realized that something, you know, he was not going to get away.”
“He had an opportunity to flee further, you know?” Greg continued. “We had chased him around the neighborhood a bit, but he wasn’t winded at all. I mean this guy was, he was in good shape.”
Based on this conversation—which, frankly, is giving big slave patrol vibes—it’s clear these white men really believed that white authority and Black compliance are the way of the world and that there was no way they’d ever be charged with crimes just for hunting down a negro who wouldn’t do what he was told. Of course, the fact that no one was arrested until more than two months after the shooting—along with the fact that local authorities appeared to be protecting these Klan-ish vigilantes—only served to reinforce this belief.
Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!
Then there’s the McMichaels’ defense team, who appear to be dead set on forming a narrative around their clients that completely ignores the fact that these men are not police officers.
Attorney Franklin Hogue asked Nohilly if he believed raising a gun would be an appropriate response to a fleeing suspect who refused verbal commands to stop.
“You’ll sometimes draw your weapon, won’t you?” Hogue asked, to which Nohilly replied, “I don’t just pull my gun.”
Hogue continued to fish around for the answer he was looking for and got to the point where he wasn’t even asking his questions in the form of a question anymore.
“At some point, if the person is going to attack you, you’ll go ahead and use your weapon,” he insisted, to which Nohilly replied, “It depends on how he’s attacking me.”
Hogue finally got the answer he was reaching for when he asked what if the “attacker” was trying to take his gun away.
“At that point, it might meet the threshold, yes,” Nohilly said.
Hogue, of course, was talking to a cop about what men who aren’t cops had the right to do because the defense is arguing the now-repealed citizen’s arrest law gave them the authority. But that law required reasonable suspicion of someone committing a felony before they could be detained and, according to CNN, Glynn County Police Detective Parker Marcy testified Tuesday that Greg told him he never actually saw Arbery commit a crime. There’s also the fact that, as we previously reported, Bryan, the defendant who joined the chase after the McMichaels initiated it, never invoked citizen’s arrest that day.
So yeah—it’s clear Arbery was a victim, not a suspect or an attacker, and it’s clear Bryan and the McMichael’s were a bunch of yokels on a power trip, not citizens watching over their community. Let’s just hope the overwhelmingly white jury sees it that way.
SEE ALSO:
Judge In Ahmaud Arbery Death Trial Scolds Defense Attorney Calling Him Rude And Disrespectful
White Man Who Helped Run Down Ahmaud Arbery With His Truck Never Invoked Citizen’s Arrest
This video is from 11/17. Larry English called 911 on 11/18 and said he had a problem with "other people" the night before. This appears to show that day and is from English's attorney. There is no record of neighbors calling 911 this day, based off records from Glynn Co 911 pic.twitter.com/BXlyYEaBcL Police told the homeowner where #AhmaudArbery was last seen to contact Greg McMichael if his cameras caught someone on his property. McMichael in turn gathered a posse & began hunting for Ahmaud, or someone who fit his description, catching up with him on 2/23/20– killing him. pic.twitter.com/BmlmW636f5 This is the man that set the plan in motion that led to the murder of #AhmaudArbery. Larry English’s attorney gave me this video from Feb 11. It shows the incident outlined in my story when Travis McMichael called 911 and saw someone in the home. On 2/23, he and his father thought the Abrery was who they saw on the 11th pic.twitter.com/C2gVJCJ3xQ This is the DA who blocked the arrest of 2 white supremacist TERRORISTS after they murdered an innocent black man execution style while he was jogging in his neighborhood If you’re wondering why no charges were initially filed on the murderers of #AhmaudArbery, it’s because D.A. George Barnhill immediately concluded Arbery was a criminal & that he attacked the men who were hunting him. Police report sheds more light on Satilla Shores shooting https://t.co/Zi6YVGTkhK Georgia District Attorney George Barnhill’s letter justifying the murder of #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Fat403OCkT We’ll never know how often Black life is taken, justice denied: Stand with us and demand that Ahmaud’s murders are charged in his death. They are not immune from prosecution and should be tried for murder. #IRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/tb57wtfNE4 The arrest of murderers Gregory and Travis McMichael.#JusticeForAhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Cb6pqZRKdO On what would have been his 26th birthday, people were jogging 2.23 miles in his honor to signify the date he was killed by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who racially profiled and shot the jogger in Brunswick, Georgia. #IrunwithMaud #IRunwithAhmaudhttps://t.co/V2KuBaeKjx NBC’s @ReporterBlayne spoke with AG Chris Carr about why he made call to request the U.S. DOJ to step in to investigate the handling of Ahmaud Arbery case. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/mWNSwZIrl2 Another huge WIN for #JusticeForAhmaud! At the family’s demand— a special prosecutor will replace Tom Durden the S. GA prosecutor that sat on the case until video of Ahmaud’s murder was leaked. Joyette Holmes is out of @cobbcountygovt. Her office is being reviewed for conflicts. pic.twitter.com/rcuQ7UPOfE “Ahmaud, I am so sorry. I should have stopped them,” reads the note. “I am so sorry.” The card was not signed by a name and no more information or context was provided, including when the card was left there. https://t.co/nzzY5aNple Because this story wasn't bad enough now we discover Lindsay McMichael, the daughter and sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s alleged killers, posted a picture of Ahmaud’s deceased body to snapchat pic.twitter.com/RwTwzrAXAG Today, the GA Congressional Delegation co-signed a letter to U.S. AG William Barr and Asst AG Eric Dreiband, encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://t.co/8FcMZEEKWF NEW: Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery's parents announce that the Department of Justice will be investigating Arbery's killing and why it took so long to arrest the people responsible. See their statement here: pic.twitter.com/yfcnrT5SjV Reports of a photo op with the president or standing with the White House during the EO signing are false. William ‘Roddie’ Bryan tried to publicly absolve himself of having any part in Ahmaud Arbery’s modern-day lynching, but this newly released bodycam footage confirms what we long suspected: He clearly used his truck to block Ahmaud's escape from the McMichaels! pic.twitter.com/UAms4LYS28 This is the mugshot of disgraced District Attorney Jackie Johnson who was just arrested today for her role in the coverup of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/OKF2xKkV3Z
A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia
A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia
1. October 2019
1 of 43
2. November 2019
2 of 43
3. Dec. 20, 2019
3 of 43
4. Dec. 20, 2019
4 of 43
ROBERT RASH is a Glynn County Police Officer.
He instructed a homeowner to contact Gregory McMichael to deal w/ trespassers.
McMichael and his son formed a posse and murdered Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/ZqZg567Agp
5. Feb. 11, 2020
5 of 43
6. Feb. 23
Source:Getty
6 of 43
7. Feb. 27, 2020
7 of 43
JACKIE JOHNSON NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR OBSTRUCTING & ENDANGERING THE LIVES OF BLACK MEN
ARREST HER pic.twitter.com/ngSIEGMCq1
8. Feb. 27, 2020
8 of 43
9. Feb. 29, 2020
Source:Getty
9 of 43
10. March 2020
10 of 43
This is letter Barnhill sent to the Brunswick authorities pic.twitter.com/vsGCboful7
11. April 2, 2020
11 of 43
12. April 3, 2020
12 of 43
13. April 13
13 of 43
14. April 26, 2020
14 of 43
“Two Weapons, a Chase, a Killing and No Charges.
A 25-year-old man running through a Georgia neighborhood ended up dead. A prosecutor argued that the pursuers should not be arrested” @nytimes https://t.co/pJA6kSK6cj
15. April 28, 2020
15 of 43
16. May 5, 2020
16 of 43
17. May 5, 2020
17 of 43
18. May 7, 2020
18 of 43
19. May 8, 2020
19 of 43
20. May 8, 2020
20 of 43
21. May 9, 2020
Source:Getty
21 of 43
22. May 10, 2020
22 of 43
23. May 11, 2020
23 of 43
24. May 12, 2020
Source:Twitter
24 of 43
25. May 13, 2020
25 of 43
26. May 14, 2020
Source:Getty
26 of 43
27. May 18, 2020
27 of 43
28. May 18, 2020
28 of 43
29. May 20, 2020
Source:Getty
29 of 43
30. May 20, 2020
30 of 43
31. May 21, 2020
Source:WJAX
31 of 43
32. May 25, 2020
32 of 43
33. June 2020
33 of 43
Show me the civil rights leaders who are upset about families making a direct appeal for federal intervention after the murder of their loved one & I’ll show you a clown. pic.twitter.com/GXR5arB8Mz
34. June 17, 2020
Source:WJAX
34 of 43
35. November 2020
Source:Getty
35 of 43
36. December 2020
36 of 43
37. January 2021
Source:Getty
37 of 43
38. February 2021
Source:Getty
38 of 43
39. Feb. 23, 2021
Source:Getty
39 of 43
40. April 2021
Source:Getty
40 of 43
41. May 2021
Source:Getty
41 of 43
42. September 2021
42 of 43
43. October 2021
Source:Getty
43 of 43
This video is from 11/17. Larry English called 911 on 11/18 and said he had a problem with "other people" the night before. This appears to show that day and is from English's attorney. There is no record of neighbors calling 911 this day, based off records from Glynn Co 911 pic.twitter.com/BXlyYEaBcL— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 15, 2020
Police told the homeowner where #AhmaudArbery was last seen to contact Greg McMichael if his cameras caught someone on his property. McMichael in turn gathered a posse & began hunting for Ahmaud, or someone who fit his description, catching up with him on 2/23/20– killing him. pic.twitter.com/BmlmW636f5— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 16, 2020
This is the man that set the plan in motion that led to the murder of #AhmaudArbery.
Larry English’s attorney gave me this video from Feb 11. It shows the incident outlined in my story when Travis McMichael called 911 and saw someone in the home. On 2/23, he and his father thought the Abrery was who they saw on the 11th pic.twitter.com/C2gVJCJ3xQ— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 14, 2020
This is the DA who blocked the arrest of 2 white supremacist TERRORISTS after they murdered an innocent black man execution style while he was jogging in his neighborhood
If you’re wondering why no charges were initially filed on the murderers of #AhmaudArbery, it’s because D.A. George Barnhill immediately concluded Arbery was a criminal & that he attacked the men who were hunting him.
Police report sheds more light on Satilla Shores shooting https://t.co/Zi6YVGTkhK— The Brunswick News (@Brunswick_News) April 2, 2020
Georgia District Attorney George Barnhill’s letter justifying the murder of #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Fat403OCkT— Jeff Gauvin (@JeffersonObama) May 7, 2020
We’ll never know how often Black life is taken, justice denied:
Stand with us and demand that Ahmaud’s murders are charged in his death. They are not immune from prosecution and should be tried for murder. #IRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/tb57wtfNE4— Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) April 28, 2020
The arrest of murderers Gregory and Travis McMichael.#JusticeForAhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Cb6pqZRKdO— TaiLotus🥂 (@tnycngozi) May 8, 2020
On what would have been his 26th birthday, people were jogging 2.23 miles in his honor to signify the date he was killed by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who racially profiled and shot the jogger in Brunswick, Georgia. #IrunwithMaud #IRunwithAhmaudhttps://t.co/V2KuBaeKjx— NewsOne (@newsone) May 9, 2020
NBC’s @ReporterBlayne spoke with AG Chris Carr about why he made call to request the U.S. DOJ to step in to investigate the handling of Ahmaud Arbery case. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/mWNSwZIrl2— Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) May 12, 2020
Another huge WIN for #JusticeForAhmaud! At the family’s demand— a special prosecutor will replace Tom Durden the S. GA prosecutor that sat on the case until video of Ahmaud’s murder was leaked. Joyette Holmes is out of @cobbcountygovt. Her office is being reviewed for conflicts. pic.twitter.com/rcuQ7UPOfE— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 11, 2020
“Ahmaud, I am so sorry. I should have stopped them,” reads the note. “I am so sorry.” The card was not signed by a name and no more information or context was provided, including when the card was left there. https://t.co/nzzY5aNple— NewsOne (@newsone) May 14, 2020
Because this story wasn't bad enough now we discover Lindsay McMichael, the daughter and sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s alleged killers, posted a picture of Ahmaud’s deceased body to snapchat pic.twitter.com/RwTwzrAXAG— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 19, 2020
Today, the GA Congressional Delegation co-signed a letter to U.S. AG William Barr and Asst AG Eric Dreiband, encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://t.co/8FcMZEEKWF— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 20, 2020
NEW: Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery's parents announce that the Department of Justice will be investigating Arbery's killing and why it took so long to arrest the people responsible. See their statement here: pic.twitter.com/yfcnrT5SjV— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 26, 2020
Reports of a photo op with the president or standing with the White House during the EO signing are false.
William ‘Roddie’ Bryan tried to publicly absolve himself of having any part in Ahmaud Arbery’s modern-day lynching, but this newly released bodycam footage confirms what we long suspected: He clearly used his truck to block Ahmaud's escape from the McMichaels! pic.twitter.com/UAms4LYS28— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 15, 2020
This is the mugshot of disgraced District Attorney Jackie Johnson who was just arrested today for her role in the coverup of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/OKF2xKkV3Z— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) September 8, 2021
Greg McMichael Reportedly Bragged About Having Ahmaud Arbery ‘Trapped Like A Rat,’ According To Testimony was originally published on newsone.com