5 Books About The Black American Experience That Conservatives Want Banned

Who would have thought a few weeks before the start of 2022, we would need to have a conversation about the banning of books in America–but, here we are.

Conservative parents all across the country have been storming into school board meetings demanding certain books about race and sex be removed from their children’s curriculum.

Led by republican mainstream politics, right-wing parents have started a cultural war against education and their weapon is “white privilege.”

After a republican victory for Critical Race Theory in the Virginia governor’s race, many conservatives have taken this as a rallying cry for censorship leaving some very important books in jeopardy of possibly being banned.

In Spotsylvania County, Virginia the school board already voted to remove all “sexually explicit” books from the district’s libraries for review, some parents stating they would even like to see some of the books burned.

In Wichita, Kansas, The Goddard school district has decided to remove 29 books from circulation after a parent objected to language he found offensive in “The Hate U Give,” a novel about the police shooting of a black teenager that was later adapted into a feature-length movie. That same parent then sent a list of books to the school district he wanted to be banned. The list also included August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning play, “Fences.”

A Republican lawmaker in Texas has compiled a list of 850 books he would like reviewed for censorship citing these books. “might make students feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of their race or sex.”

So white parents don’t want their kids to learn about slavery and racism because it might hurt their feelings? American history is filled with violence, racism, and misogyny, but so many of them want to ignore it or erase it from existence.

Listed below are 5 popular books about the black American experience that republicans want to ban.

New Kid, by Jerry Craft

“New Kid,” is a children’s graphic novel the follows 12-year-old Black boy, Jordan Banks as he learns to navigate his new private school culture while keeping his neighborhood friends and staying true to himself. The novel is the winner of the Newbery Medal, Coretta Scott King Author Award, and Kirkus Prize for Young Readers’ Literature. It was also an Audie Award finalist.

This book is being challenged in Texas due to Critical Race Theory.

The Breakaways, by Cathy G. Johnson

“The Breakaways,” is a children’s graphic novel that looks into the lives of a diverse and defiantly independent group of kids learning to make room for themselves in the world.

It has been challenged in Texas citing Critical Race Theory and sexual content.

Ruby Goes To School: My True Story, by Ruby Bridges

The extraordinary true story of Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to integrate a New Orleans school. Rewritten in simple text for young readers, this novel celebrates the story of a brave young girl who endured harsh racism, but persevered while attending an all white elementary school.

Tennessee is challenging this book citing Critical Race Theory

The Bluest Eye, by Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison is arguably one of the most important authors in American history. Many of her books have been targeted by conservatives, but the Nobel Prize winner and her works have resonated with so many readers, her influence is too great to be silenced.

Her first novel, “The Bluest Eye,” has recently been challenged in Wichita, Kansas, along with 28 other books deemed offensive by one parent.

They Called Themselves the K.K.K.: The Birth Of An American Terrorist Group, by Susan Campbell Bartoletti

“They Called Themselves the K.K.K.,” is the origin story of the Klu Klux Klan, a real American terrorist group that has existed for over 200 years.

It was also among the 29 books that have been challenged and pulled off the shelves in Wichita, Kansas.

