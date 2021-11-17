Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis Speaks about the Passion and Faith Behind”King Richard” (video)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

King Richard, which tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father and his determination to foster greatness in his children. We’ve got an in-depth featurette that shows us a little more of the movie.

Will Smith is one of Hollywood’s great storytellers and hearing about his passion for the project is inspiring but, of course, the real treat appears to be Smith himself going all-in on a role that’s worthy of his considerable gifts. Aunjanue Ellis plays Venus and Serena’ mother, Oracene ‘Brady’ Williams and makes it very clear, “they’ll be no King Richard without Queen Oracene”. The real-life story follows Richard Williams’ mission to push his daughters to excellence based on the unshakeable belief that they could change the world.

“King Richard” hits theaters and HBO Max this Friday, November 19th.

