Suspect Arrested In Murder Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant’s Wife

Authorities have detained an individual in relation to the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry icon Clarence Avant.
Police have yet to identify the suspect by name and have not commented on a possible motive for the deadly attack. However on Wednesday (Dec 2) Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said the horrific slaying was likely not ‘random.’
