Inspirational Lifestyles: The Journey To Christmas – The King Above All Kings (Day #6)

The King Above All Kings (Day #6)

Psalm 72 begins with King David praying for his son, Solomon, to become a great king for the nation of Israel. As the psalm continues, David begins dreaming of the perfect King, prophesying what would be true of the reign of Jesus. Over 950 years before the birth of Jesus, David saw the endless rule of the King of Kings. This King would be known for His compassion and His rescue of the needy and distraught. He would defeat oppression and violence, and it would be obvious that His people were precious to Him. For these reasons, David declared that all kings would bow down to Him and all nations would serve Him.

David recognized that deep compassion and care for God’s people, as well as warring against and forever defeating oppression, were the signs of a perfect King—one whose moral judgment and selflessness would never be compromised. In addition to being the moment the Savior came into the world, Christmas marked the beginning of the legacy of eternity’s greatest King. Jesus will continue to reign long after the kings and kingdoms of this world pass away, and we will get to live under the covering of His perfect love forever.

Prayer: Jesus, I honor You as the King of my life here on earth and throughout eternity! I can’t wait to experience the purity of Your leadership as the brokenness of this world falls away. Thank You for coming to earth and beginning Your journey to the throne among us. I’m so grateful You care for me deeply and will always advocate for me as my King. I love You and submit myself to Your perfect ways.

Psalm 72:1-14

1 Give the king thy judgments, O God,

And thy righteousness unto the king’s son.

2 He shall judge thy people with righteousness,

And thy poor with judgment.

3 The mountains shall bring peace to the people,

And the little hills, by righteousness.

4 He shall judge the poor of the people,

He shall save the children of the needy,

And shall break in pieces the oppressor.

5 They shall fear thee as long as the sun and moon endure,

Throughout all generations.

6 He shall come down like rain upon the mown grass:

As showers that water the earth.

7 In his days shall the righteous flourish;

And abundance of peace so long as the moon endureth.

8 He shall have dominion also from sea to sea,

And from the river unto the ends of the earth.

9 They that dwell in the wilderness shall bow before him;

And his enemies shall lick the dust.

10 The kings of Tarshish and of the isles shall bring presents:

The kings of Sheba and Seba shall offer gifts.

11 Yea, all kings shall fall down before him:

All nations shall serve him.

12 For he shall deliver the needy when he crieth;

The poor also, and him that hath no helper.

13 He shall spare the poor and needy,

And shall save the souls of the needy.

14 He shall redeem their soul from deceit and violence:

And precious shall their blood be in his sight.

