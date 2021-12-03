Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

Inspirational Lifestyles: The Journey To Christmas – Righteousness Restored (Day #5)

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Reading A Book

Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

Righteousness Restored 

In a prophecy found in Zechariah 9, God promised that the future King would come with salvation and bring His righteousness. This means that on Christmas, God brought us “His righteousness” to earth in the person of Jesus Christ. This is exactly what the world needed (and still needs). In Romans 3:10, the apostle Paul describes the sad condition of humanity: “None is righteous, no, not one.” We are all in the same situation, born with a sin nature and unable to make ourselves righteous. But in Romans 1:17, Paul says, ”The righteous shall live by faith.” Christianity is not about earning righteousness, it’s about receiving the righteousness of Jesus “by faith.” It’s not about who we are, it’s about who He is.

After Jesus was born, He continued to live in righteousness His entire life. He was perfect, staying close to God and following His Father’s plan without hesitation. On the cross, He made a transfer. 2 Corinthians 5:21 says, “For our sake He made Him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.” When Jesus died for us, He took on all of our unrighteousness and put it to death, giving His righteousness and intimacy with God to us.

Remember, God’s love for us is not based on anything we do or do not do. It’s based only on what Jesus has already done. Romans 5:8 says, ”God shows His love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” The Righteous One was born on Christmas to show us God’s love in the most powerful way possible, by making us righteous in His sight.

Prayer: Father, You are full of amazing grace! I receive Your righteousness today by faith in Your Son, Jesus. I realize that You are pleased with me only because of what Jesus has done for me. Thank You, Jesus, for covering me. Strengthen me with the confidence that I am secure in Your Righteousness. Help me remember I haven’t earned it myself so I can serve You with humility and gratitude all my life.

Scripture:

Zachariah 9:9 Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion; shout, O daughter of Jerusalem: behold, thy King cometh unto thee: he is just, and having salvation; lowly, and riding upon an ass, and upon a colt the foal of an ass.

Romans 3:10 as it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one:

Romans 1:17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.

II Corinthians 5:21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.

Romans 5:8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.

This devotion is provided by The Church of the Highlands.  For more information, please visit: https://www.churchofthehighlands.com/

Inspirational Lifestyles: The Journey To Christmas – Righteousness Restored (Day #5)  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close